Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Pizza Pizza Royalty traded as high as C$13.09 and last traded at C$12.91, with a volume of 102704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.54.

The company has a market cap of C$417.01 million and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.12%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

