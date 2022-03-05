Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will post $11.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.75 billion and the highest is $12.95 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $8.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $43.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Shares of PAA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

