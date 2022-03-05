Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($3.03) Per Share

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones expects that the company will earn ($3.03) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $313.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.