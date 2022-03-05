Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.02.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,742,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 503,709 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 101,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 42,947 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.