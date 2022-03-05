PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 593,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,406. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 99,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.