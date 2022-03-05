Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Guggenheim

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRCH. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

