Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stake Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTX stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $206.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.14. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

