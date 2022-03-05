Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Head to Head Review

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and Kidpik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 3.62 $16.84 million ($1.63) -7.56 Kidpik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Poshmark has higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -28.49% -10.41% -5.70% Kidpik N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Poshmark and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 6 5 0 2.45 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Poshmark currently has a consensus target price of $26.44, indicating a potential upside of 114.47%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Kidpik.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Kidpik (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

