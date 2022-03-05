Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. Post reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

NYSE:POST traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $103.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Post has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $118.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Post by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 383,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Post by 592.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Post by 287.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Post by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 138,110 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth $13,016,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

