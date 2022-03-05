Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 754.90% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.
Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $172.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.45. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.
In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PBPB. StockNews.com began coverage on Potbelly in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Potbelly Company Profile
Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
