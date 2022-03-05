Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 74.9% in February

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the January 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MOTNF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.
About Powertap Hydrogen Capital
