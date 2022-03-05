Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $8,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after buying an additional 479,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 394,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 441,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $230.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.71.

About Precision BioSciences (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

