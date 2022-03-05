Private Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,071,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,715,796 shares during the period. Information Services Group makes up approximately 10.1% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Information Services Group worth $29,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on III shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

III opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $367.45 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

