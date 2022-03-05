Private Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. SmartFinancial makes up approximately 4.7% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.
SMBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.
SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.
