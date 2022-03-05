Private Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 595,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the period. AerSale makes up 3.5% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASLE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AerSale by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AerSale by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerSale by 94.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 81,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get AerSale alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ASLE opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $24.20.

About AerSale (Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.