Private Trust Co. NA Invests $331,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Exponent by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.01. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

