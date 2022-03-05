Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,523 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after buying an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2,158.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

