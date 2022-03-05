Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,470,000 after buying an additional 1,752,094 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,437.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,308,000 after buying an additional 3,299,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,928,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,610,000 after buying an additional 110,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,822,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,248,000 after buying an additional 252,555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $40.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

