Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $203.89 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $184.93 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.83 and its 200 day moving average is $216.04. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

