Privatix (PRIX) Price Reaches $0.0765 on Exchanges

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Privatix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $86,072.83 and approximately $27,245.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Privatix Profile

PRIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

