PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Shares of PRG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. 788,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.46. PROG has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut PROG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 116,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

