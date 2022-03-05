Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $366,520.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $366,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.70 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.19.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PGNY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 149,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 83,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

