PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Update

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

