ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Trading Down 3.8%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $44.48. Approximately 130,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 214,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 196,889 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth $5,856,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,790,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth $1,185,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.