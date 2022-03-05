ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.97

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.97 and traded as high as $53.37. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 1,309,170 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $92,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

