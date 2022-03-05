Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.19. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 868.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 87,882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,860,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 85,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

