Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Shares of PRLB opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,791,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,016,000 after acquiring an additional 609,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,011,000 after acquiring an additional 381,223 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 328,112 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $18,279,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 140,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

