Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Provention Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.18.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $375.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.68.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

