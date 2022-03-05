PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PPERY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,716. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
