Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Short Interest Up 63.2% in February

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the January 31st total of 472,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.
OTCMKTS RSHYY opened at $0.48 on Friday. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.
About Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (RSHYY)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company - RusHydro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.