Public Mint (MINT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50,732.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $50,732.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,057,213 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

