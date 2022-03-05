PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $21.71 on Friday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,309 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

