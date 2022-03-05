Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.49

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.49 and traded as low as $75.00. Puma shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 141 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.49.

About Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

