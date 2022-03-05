Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average of $175.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.