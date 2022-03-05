Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period.

JPMB opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

