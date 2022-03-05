Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 180.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 42.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $379,924,000 after buying an additional 1,012,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

