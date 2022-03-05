Pure Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,234,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,687 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

