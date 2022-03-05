Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Establishment Labs in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

Shares of ESTA opened at $61.39 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

