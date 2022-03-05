Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Issued By SVB Leerink

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSH. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

OSH stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 179,507 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,583. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

