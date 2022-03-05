Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Scientific Games Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

SGMS opened at $59.40 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

