Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Reduced by B. Riley

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of AMC opened at $16.57 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.15) EPS.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,790 shares of company stock worth $25,169,204. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,745,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

