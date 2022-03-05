Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Lowered by Analyst

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Federal Signal stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $9,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 199.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Federal Signal by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

