Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Cut by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FULT. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,589,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,015,000 after buying an additional 464,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 112,708 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

