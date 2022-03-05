Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

HRZN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of HRZN opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $309.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

