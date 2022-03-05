Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Increased by William Blair

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

MRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. Merus has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merus by 4,040.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

