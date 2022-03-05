Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.49) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.30. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05).

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

