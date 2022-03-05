Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RIGL. TheStreet cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of RIGL opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $519.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,076,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after buying an additional 121,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 186,189 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 374,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

