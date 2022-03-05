Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for WW International, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Truist Financial also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WW. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. WW International has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $635.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 2.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WW International by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WW International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WW International by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WW International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

