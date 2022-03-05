Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $143.78 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 696,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,552,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

