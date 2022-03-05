Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Colfax Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CFX)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colfax in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of CFX opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,934,000 after purchasing an additional 701,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,927 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,026 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $4,019,188.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,863. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.