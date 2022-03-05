Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Colfax Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colfax in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of CFX opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,934,000 after purchasing an additional 701,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,927 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,026 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $33,756.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $4,019,188.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,863. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

